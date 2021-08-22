OTTAWA -- With students returning to school in Ottawa in two weeks, some parents are still worried about what to do when it comes to COVID-19.

With the majority of the students not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, doctors are warning the COVID-19 Delta variant could spread faster than expected.

Even with the virus still out there, it’s an exciting time of year for students like 10-year-old Kocelia, who is going into Grade 5 this fall.

"I’m actually very excited because last year was pretty tough," says Kocelia. "Online classes were a bit fun, but it was better to be in person."

Even at his young age, he knows it doesn't come without risks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Well, of course, you have to keep the mask on," says Kocelia. "Sometimes you have to sanitize your hands. Try to keep a distance. So that's a huge problem with friends."

There is growing concern over the Delta variant, which is the most contagious known strain of COVID-19 yet, as numbers in Ontario continue to climb.

"Delta virus is certainly on the rise. And we know that getting vaccinated to protect ourselves is really important for Delta," says Dr. Ruchi Murthy, an infectious disease specialist.

Murthy also says children under 12, who are yet to be approved for a vaccine, are at the highest risk.

"The thing that we have to do is make sure that they are protected as best as we can by making sure that everyone that they interact with have their vaccines," says Murthy. "And make sure that we isolate when we’re unwell. And we are keeping a closer eye on our kids as they go back to school."

Joanne Hammel’s daughter Madison is heading into her third year of university.

"This year she's going back to some in-person classes and just to get back to regular routine," says Hammel.

With more Ontario universities and colleges mandating vaccines for on-campus access, Madison says she feels safe to go back to in-person learning.

"I go to a fairly small university, and everybody is required to be vaccinated on campus, or to provide negative tests to be allowed on campus," says Madison.

While parents are anxious as the situation continues to evolve, there is some optimism over a reprieve from the daily double duty.

"I'm excited because to be honest, it’s a little bit hard as a parent working from home, to do the job of the teachers," says Flora Bazie, a mother of two. "It’s just so hard. So I have a good appreciation for what the teachers are doing. I’m excited."