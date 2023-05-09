Paraglider injured in Gatineau Park dies

A paraglider who was seriously injured in an accident in Gatineau Park last month has died.

MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police responded to the crash on the afternoon of April 27.

They said the paraglider landed in "very steep terrain" and it took a large-scale operation and several hours to rescue him.

The man has been identified as 61-year-old Camille Bijjani. Family members confirmed his death on social media, saying he was an avid paraglider.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.