OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused some confusion when it comes to what people should and should not be doing and where they can and cannot go.

Should I wear a mask? Is it mandatory? Are parks accessible?

The average resident in Ottawa asks all of these questions on a daily basis.

A mask is recommended when social distancing is not possible, but you have to wear and handle it properly.

Image below courtesy of Ottawa Public Health

Some places like T&T Supermarket and Urban Barn have made masks mandatory for customers in their stores. Starting June 15th, OC Transpo says anyone taking public transit will be required to wear a mask .

Parks, green spaces and outdoor sports are available for use, including:

Baseball diamonds

Soccer fields

Frisbee golf locations

Tennis

Platform tennis

Table tennis and pickleball courts

Basketball courts

BMX parks

Skate parks

What you don’t have access to yet in these areas are as follows:

Play structures

Swings

Slides

Splash pads

Wading pools

Exercise equipment

Things like benches and picnic tables are also available but keep in mind that they are not frequently cleaned, so you should proceed with caution. Off-leash dog parks are open for use as well.

Shopping malls and hair salons have opened up across the river in Gatineau, but remain closed in Ottawa. You still can’t hit the gym or dine-in at your favourite restaurant in either city, but takeout is available at most places.

Wiping down your groceries is still a good way to protect yourself. Use disinfectant wipes or soap and water, where applicable.

Social gatherings are okay; just make sure you stay within the five-person limit.

Continue to practice physical distancing. Stay at least two metres away from others whenever you can, to prevent the spread of the virus.

One thing to remember, yet the hardest to control, is to not touch your face.

Most importantly, always wash your hands. 20 seconds minimum with warm water and soap. If that isn’t possible, use hand sanitizer.