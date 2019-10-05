

CTV Ottawa





The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees defended their Panda Game title Saturday.

The annual fall classic game against the Carleton Ravens was held at TD Place in front of a sell-out crowd of 24,600 fans.

Gee-Gees player Cody Cranston says the Panda game is different than other games this season. “The support of the fans makes it so much more fun to play in... it’s special.”

UOttawa alumni Alex Trebek was on hand for the coin toss. Trebek was in town after donating more than $2-million dollars to the University of Ottawa Friday night.

The party started well before kick-off. In Sandy Hill and the Glebe, a heavy police presence patrolled thousands of students.

Student George Carroza says, “The ambiance here is ridiculous we come every year... we love it!”

First year Carleton student Bram has been looking forward to this game. “Ever since I heard about it I have been looking forward to it and it has lived up to its name.”

Police say there were no major incidents. Paramedics say there were alongside ski patrol at Lansdowne, three people were taken to hospital; two for alcohol-related incidents, and one minor injury.