Pancake meals raise money for a good cause

On Shrove Tuesday, a day celebrated by many cultures with the consumption of pancakes, the Sunset Grill in Lansdowne Park flipped pancakes for a good cause. All proceeds from the $1 pancakes sold will be donated to the Cancer Society.

"Our goal today is about $50,000 for our company. To date, we've raised $166,000 since 2009. So we're pretty excited, said Dean Stresman, franchise owner of Sunset Grill. "The more pancakes sold, the more money that we raise and every cent goes to the Cancer Society."

The fundraiser is part of a nationwide effort by the restaurant chain to raise $50,000 for the charity. The event, which was on from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. drew a steady crowd, with hundreds of pancakes sold.

"I say we're gonna sell over 400. We've already been doing take out, a lot of takeout orders today with them," said assistant manager Laurie Beckstead.

The event was also supported by local businesses, including the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) and some of players from the Ottawa 67's.

"To give back to the community in Lansdowne and also to the community in Ottawa I think is really, really important. And it's also a lot of fun for us to get out of the arena sometimes and just have some fun with each other," said Patricia Tippett, an OSEG employee.

"Obviously, it's great people here and everything. So good to support it. Hopefully, we'll get some more of the boys in here to help the cause," said Ottawa 67's centre Brad Gardiner.

A local high school also participated in Pancake Tuesday, with St. Francis Xavier Catholic High School Principal Sean Power saying, "We ended up cooking over 3,500 pancakes for our 2,150 students. So, we're very pleased and we can't believe that we're able to organize such a huge event. And we really pulled it off."

The event at the Sunset Grill drew positive feedback from the customers, with one guest saying, "If enough places did that, that would be really helpful to the Cancer Society."

In total, the event raised hundreds of dollars for the Cancer Society, with the community coming together to support the cause.