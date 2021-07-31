OTTAWA -- Ottawa travellers have a new option to travel to Canada's east coast.

PAL Airlines launched service out of the Ottawa International Airport this week, with service to Moncton and Fredericton, New Brunswick. Flights to both cities will continue on to St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

PAL Airlines is a St. John's based independent operator with roots in Canada's east coast.

"Including YOW in their offering recognizes the importance of Canada's capital region and its link to the east coast," said Mark Laroche, President and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport Authority.

"We look forward to being a part of PAL’s extensive Atlantic Canada network and reconnecting family and friends from both regions.”

Ottawa-Moncton-St. John's service will operate Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Ottawa-Fredericton-St. John's service will operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Welcome to #YOW, PAL!



We sent @PALairlines’ inaugural departure off with a water salute!



We’re happy to have them on board, offering flights to @StJohnsAirport @YFCairport @MonctonYQM, as we work towards the recovery of Canada’s aviation industry #FasterTogether. pic.twitter.com/3o4lwxzB29 — flyyow (@FlyYOW) July 30, 2021

The Ottawa International Airport continues to ramp up service as the COVID-19 restrictions ease.

In August, Air Canada will offer 20 departures per day from the Ottawa Airport.