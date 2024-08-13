OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Pair arrested in connection with string of cosmetic thefts linked to thefts elsewhere

    Ottawa police say two suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of more than $10,000 worth of cosmetics from 13 stores in Ottawa. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Ottawa police say two suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of more than $10,000 worth of cosmetics from 13 stores in Ottawa. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)
    Ottawa police say two people who were arrested in connection with a string of cosmetic thefts in the capital are accused of thefts in other parts of the country.

    Two suspects were arrested Aug. 4 after a brief chase in the Sittsville area. The pair was accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of makeup and other products from 13 stores across the city.

    "As a result of these arrests in Ottawa, suspects have been identified for thefts in numerous cases from other jurisdictions across Canada, which occurred over the past four months," Ottawa police said.

    Police later clarified to CTV News Ottawa that these suspects are the ones accused of thefts in other jurisdictions.

    A 24-year-old and a 25-year-old suspect are each facing 13 counts of theft under $5,000, and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and obstructing or resisting a police officer.

    The pair remain in custody. 

