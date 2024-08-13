Pair arrested in connection with string of cosmetic thefts lead police to other suspects

Ottawa police say a recent arrest in connection with a string of cosmetic thefts has led to identifying suspects involved in other cases.

Two suspects were arrested Aug. 4 after a brief chase in the Sittsville area. The pair was accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of makeup and other products from 13 stores across the city.

"As a result of these arrests in Ottawa, suspects have been identified for thefts in numerous cases from other jurisdictions across Canada, which occurred over the past four months," Ottawa police said.

A 24-year-old and a 25-year-old suspect are each facing 13 counts of theft under $5,000, and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and obstructing or resisting a police officer.

The pair remain in custody.