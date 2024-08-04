Paddleboarding, yoga 'a very humbling experience': Instructor

An Ottawa paddleboarding and yoga instructor says practicing yoga on a paddleboard is a calming and grounding experience.

Instructor Karine Halle told CTV Morning Live Friday yoga on a paddleboard is doable by all levels of yogis and paddlers. She says whether you're a beginner or an expert, you should take few minutes to familiarize yourself with the process before hitting the paddle and the water.

Halle says that people can sit on the paddleboard if they do not feel comfortable standing up.

"And then we anchor ourselves for a very lovely calming and grounding, yet, challenging yoga practice," she added.

When people start moving on the board, they start realizing how many stabilizing muscles they have, she adds.

"This is a very humbling experience," she says.

More information is available online.