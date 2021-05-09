OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says two paddleboarders are safe after being rescued from the Deschenes Rapids on Sunday.

In a release, OFS said a strong current caught the pair and swept them into the rapids. They managed to tie themselves to each other and a nearby buoy while they waited for help.

Firefighters launched a water rescue boat and brought the paddleboarders back to the Nepean Sailing Club safely. No injuries have been reported but paramedics assessed the two at the scene.

OFS is reminding anyone taking to the water to always wear a lifejacket or other personal floatation device and to tell others where you're going and when you plan to return.