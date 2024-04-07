'Pack your patience and be courteous': OPP shares checklist for those hitting the highways on eclipse day

The Ontario Provincial Police says highways in eastern Ontario are expected to be busy before and after Monday's eclipse.

This comes as tourists head to Brockville, Cornwall and Kingston, Ont., as these areas will see a total eclipse. It will begin at 2:11 p.m. and will reach its peak at 3:25 p.m.

The entire event will end by 4:35 p.m.

Here’s a checklist to get ready and be safe:

• Check local radio or 511on.ca for traffic updates.

• Do not stop on the side of a highway to observe the eclipse. It’s just not safe. If you must stop, use a parking lot.

• Beware of soft roadway shoulders. Don’t land in the ditch. Arrive at your viewing spot very early. Stick around after the eclipse. It may be better than getting stuck in traffic.

• Have an emergency kit with water and food in case of lengthy traffic delays.

• Make way for emergency services. Emergencies don’t stop for an eclipse. Move to the right and make room for emergency vehicles.

• Pack your patience and be courteous

• An eclipse is not excuse for impaired driving.

• Do not trespass on private property.

During the eclipse, the OPP shares the following tips:

• Ensure vehicle full headlights are on.

• Do not wear eclipse glasses while driving.

• Do not photograph or video the eclipse while driving.

• Never pull over or stop on the roadway and/or shoulder of the road to view the eclipse.

• Exit the roadway and park in a safe area away from traffic to view the eclipse.

• Be aware of possible increased pedestrian traffic.

Meanwhile, the OPP encourages boaters to follow the province’s laws to stay safe on the water during the solar eclipse.

Police note that “some waterways may have specific guidelines for boaters during special events such as the solar eclipse.”

With files from William Eltherington

CTV News Ottawa will have special live coverage of Monday's solar eclipse.

Watch CTVNewsOttawa.ca from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 8. You can also tune in to Newstalk 580 CFRA for continuing coverage.

CTV News will have coverage from Kingston, Brockville, Ottawa and the Niagara Region.