Pack an umbrella! Grey, rainy day expected in the capital Tuesday
Pack an umbrella! Grey, rainy day expected in the capital Tuesday
A grey, rainy day is expected in the capital Tuesday, with slightly seasonable temperatures.
According to Environment Canada, the forecast is calling for showers and a high of 21 C, with the humidex it will feel like 26.
Overnight, the rain could continue and it will be cloudy. The low will be 14 C.
Wednesday is expected to be sunny and hot, a high of 24 C, humidex feeling more like 26 C.
Thursday will be very similar- hot and sunny. The high is expected to be 27 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'They couldn't breathe': Survivor shares details inside migrant trailer
Simple advice from a friend to stay near the door may have saved Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás from the deadly fate that befell 53 other migrants when they were abandoned trapped in a sweltering semi-trailer last week on the edge of San Antonio. The 20-year-old from Guatemala's capital said it was already hot on June 27 when she stepped out of the warehouse on the Texas side of the Mexico border where she had been waiting and climbed into the back of the trailer.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich set to have bail hearing
Tamara Lich, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy,' is set to appear in an Ottawa court today for a bail hearing after being arrested last week for allegedly breaching one of her bail conditions.
Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
Canadian officials denied access to trial of Chinese-Canadian billionaire, embassy says
Chinese authorities have blocked Canadian government representatives from attending the trial of Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, the Canadian embassy said on Tuesday.
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
'It's the real deal': Doctors warn about future wave fuelled by Omicron variants
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Canada, with the two fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants known as BA.4 and BA.5 to blame. CTVNews.ca has a guide to what you need to know about the new variants.
Saanich, B.C. bank shooter was rejected by military, CAF says
One of the twin brothers who was killed in a shootout with police outside a bank in Saanich, B.C., last week had applied to join the Canadian Armed Forces but was rejected, a military spokesperson confirmed Monday.
Police find person of interest in deadly shooting at Chicago-area parade
Highland Park's police chief said the 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in the shooting that killed at least six people, wounded at least 30 and sent hundreds of people fleeing from an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday has been taken into custody.
U.S. man to be charged with kidnapping, rape after Edmonton teen found: Oregon police
A 41-year-old man will be charged with kidnapping and rape after an Edmonton girl who was missing for more than a week was found, Oregon City Police said.
Atlantic
-
Staffing shortages still impacting ambulance wait times in Nova Scotia
A day after a Nova Scotia woman shared her story about driving her son to the hospital after waiting for an ambulance, her provincial politician is calling for better services and accountability.
-
Maritime airports continue to combat challenges that cascade from Toronto, Montreal chaos
Whether its airlines, airports, or the federal government’s ArriveCan app, who to blame for the chaos facing Canada’s travel industry continues to be a question for thousands of passengers.
-
CAT ferry keeping pace with pre-pandemic sales
The CAT ferry, which sails between Yarmouth, N.S., and Bar Harbour, Maine, has sold more than 20,000 tickets so far this year, that’s up from the 15,100 tickets sold as of June 7.
Toronto
-
'A nurse can't be everywhere': Health care staff shortages prompt Ontario ER closures
The recent temporary closures of two Ontario emergency rooms and consolidation of staff at another have renewed concerns over the province's health-care worker shortage, with doctors and nurses calling on the government to tackle the problem.
-
Toronto must review 'clean-shave' N95 mask policy after Sikh workers laid off, demoted: advocacy group
A national Sikh advocacy organization said it is prepared to take the City of Toronto to the provincial human rights tribunal if a reasonable resolution cannot be reached about its so-called 'clean-shave' policy.
-
Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
Montreal
-
2 million litres of milk dumped after Quebec dairy plant labour dispute
A labour dispute at a Quebec dairy plant has led to the dumping of 2 million litres of milk since Wednesday.
-
Ultrasounds no longer required in Quebec before getting abortion pill
Until now, Quebec has required patients to have ultrasounds before getting the pills that induce a medical abortion. In the rest of Canada, that measure was abandoned in 2019.
-
Montreal airport workers report harassment as travel chaos continues
Amid chaos at Montreal's airport, some of the frustration is being directed at staff. 'People are insulting, or being very aggressive toward our crew members,' said a spokesperson for the Air Transat union.
Northern Ontario
-
Affordable housing complex to open next summer in Sudbury
A 38-unit affordable housing project is moving ahead in downtown Sudbury.
-
Keep an eye out for Ontario's turtles, who are hitting the road for mating season
Love is in the air for Ontario's turtle population and a group called the Turtle Guardians says they've been busy dealing with the influx.
-
Sudbury, Ont., pharmacy worker wrote $1.5M in fake fentanyl prescriptions
A former employee at the Rexall Pharmacy on Bancroft Drive in Sudbury pleaded guilty Monday to writing fake fentanyl prescriptions worth more than $1.5 million.
London
-
Slight relief with rain showers Tuesday morning
Finally a little bit of relief from the dryness in the London region as rain showers push through Tuesday morning.
-
Fatal crash near Exeter, Ont. Monday afternoon: Huron OPP
Huron County OPP are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred west of Exeter late Monday afternoon.
-
One deceased, four taken to hospital following head on collision in Oxford County
One person has died and four others — including three children — have been taken to hospital following a head on collision in the Township of Blandford-Blenheim, Ont. Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Man dead in Sunday morning shooting: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 59-year-old man is dead after an early morning shooting in the south end of the city on Sunday.
-
Two 14-year-old girls missing since Wednesday: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are looking for two 14-year-old girls who have been missing since June 29.
-
Police find person of interest in deadly shooting at Chicago-area parade
Highland Park's police chief said the 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in the shooting that killed at least six people, wounded at least 30 and sent hundreds of people fleeing from an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday has been taken into custody.
Kitchener
-
'The interest just completely faded after the arrest': Cambridge teen’s dream of going to NHL derailed by bullying, harassment, alleges lawsuit
A Cambridge family has launched a $5.5-million civil lawsuit against Victus Academy, an elite hockey prep school in Kitchener, and three of its students.
-
Up in smoke: Recent cannabis store closures in Uptown Waterloo could be signs of oversaturated market
Cannabis shops cropped up quickly across Waterloo region, but it seems some are now closing shop shortly after they arrived. At least one expert says the shift could point to signs of saturation as the heavily competitive fight for cannabis sales takes its toll.
-
'I was legitimately terrified': Encampment resident recounts armed police response
What ended up being a false alarm saw Waterloo regional police respond to a weapons call at a Kitchener encampment with guns drawn on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Serious incident under investigation by Sundre RCMP
Alberta RCMP are investigating a serious incident in Sundre that occurred at a local business early Monday morning.
-
Calgary's rainy summer getting mixed reaction from businesses, agriculture sector
It's been a wet summer so far in Calgary and the surrounding areas, with lots of rain and cooler temperatures.
-
Falconridge shooting leaves man dead, 2 people in custody
One person is dead and several homes were evacuated following a Monday morning shooting in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
7-year-old boy dead in Saskatoon following river incident
A seven-year-old boy is dead after an incident on the river over the weekend.
-
Lots of teeth, sharp claws: Sask. wildlife group rescues 'adorable' young badger
Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation staff are getting a crash course in caring for an animal they've never had before — a badger.
-
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
Edmonton
-
U.S. man to be charged with kidnapping, rape after Edmonton teen found: Oregon police
A 41-year-old man will be charged with kidnapping and rape after an Edmonton girl who was missing for more than a week was found, Oregon City Police said.
-
2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in northeast Edmonton
Two people are in hospital with gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting in northeast Edmonton Monday evening.
-
Flight spends 2 hours circling Edmonton after landing gear damaged
An Edmonton flight bound for Halifax never made it to its destination after a landing gear sustained damage during takeoff Monday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctors urge province to expand new 'precedent' that could improve family medicine crisis
An unexpected move to pay British Columbia’s family doctors for the extra time required to assess high-risk COVID-19 patients has a physicians’ group urging the province to recognize many others deserve more time with their primary doctor as well.
-
Vaccine doses for 'everyone' this fall, B.C. minister says as next COVID-19 wave approaches
With researchers anticipating another COVID-19 wave this summer, B.C. health officials are once again urging the public to get vaccinated – especially the 1.3 million residents sitting on unused booster invitations.
-
'No evidence' faulty TV installation caused head injury, B.C. tribunal finds
A B.C. man's claim that he did not pay an invoice for the installation of a wall-mounted TV because he somehow suffered a head injury due to shoddy work has been dismissed by a provincial tribunal.
Regina
-
Man dead following collision with semi southeast of Regina: RCMP
A man from the White Butte area died following a two vehicle crash between a semi and a compact SUV southeast of Regina on Thursday.
-
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
-
Second teenager charged in Rae Street homicide: Regina police
A 17-year-old boy is the second teenager to be charged in the city’s sixth homicide of 2022, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.