Pack an umbrella! Grey, rainy day expected in the capital Tuesday

OTTAWA -

A grey, rainy day is expected in the capital Tuesday, with slightly seasonable temperatures.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast is calling for showers and a high of 21 C, with the humidex it will feel like 26.

Overnight, the rain could continue and it will be cloudy. The low will be 14 C.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny and hot, a high of 24 C, humidex feeling more like 26 C.

Thursday will be very similar- hot and sunny. The high is expected to be 27 C.