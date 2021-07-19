OTTAWA -- Following several weeks of record-breaking vaccinations in Ottawa, the pace of new vaccinations slowed last week.

Ottawa Public Health says 104,804 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Ottawa between July 11 and 17, a 21 per cent drop from the week prior, which saw 132,511 doses administered.

The city officials overseeing the rollout expected a slowdown in the pace of vaccinations. Emergency and Protective Services General Manager Anthony Di Monte told reporters last week that the city was looking at the eventual closure of some community clinics that are not seeing a lot of traffic.

"This is a normal evolution of the operation," he said. "There's just not as many people left to do. So, 11 (community clinics), maybe that's over capacity and we want to start titrating that and turning some of that down. We're not going to have staff standing there in those operations if we don't have enough people to vaccinate. We'll return those staff back to their core operations."

In an effort to make vaccinations as easy as possible to access, the city is offering a limited number of doses for walk-ins at select community clinics each day. These doses can be used for first or second shots without an appointment, provided the individual meets the age criteria for first doses and it has been enough time since their first dose to qualify for a second.

Between July 11 and 17, OPH says 13,972 first doses and 90,832 second doses were administered locally.

To date, 82 per cent of the population of Ottawa 12 and older has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 64 per cent is fully vaccinated, up from 81 per cent and 54 per cent, respectively, as of last Monday.

Pop-up clinics for young adults

Vaccinations have been lagging in adults 18 to 39 as a share of their population, with 71 per cent of 18 to 29-year-olds and 72 per cent of 30 to 39-year-olds having had their first dose, the lowest coverages of any other age group in Ottawa. Second doses among this demographic continue to rise at a similar pace to other age groups, however, suggesting that those who do get their first shot are not inclined to skip their second.

In an effort to encourage vaccinations among young adults, OPH is holding three pop-up vaccination clinics this week at the downtown Hudson's Bay via its George Street entrance for anyone 18 to 39 from anywhere in Ottawa. Residents 12 and older who live in high-priority neighbourhoods are also welcome to be vaccinated at these clinics.

They will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, July 21 to 23.

QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 760,252

Ottawa residents with two doses: 588,689

Percent of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 82 per cent

Percent of population 12 and older with two doses: 64 per cent

Percent of total population with at least one dose: 72 per cent

Percent of total population with two doses: 56 per cent

Vaccination coverage by age for Ottawa residents with at least one dose

12-17: 82 per cent (54,607 people)

18-29: 71 per cent (132,425 people)

30-39: 72 per cent (114,336 people)

40-49: 84 per cent (113,759 people)

50-59: 89 per cent (124,813 people)

60-69: 90 per cent (106,835 people)

70-79: 94 per cent (70,936 people)

80 and older: 94 per cent (40,032 people)

Unknown age: 2,511 people

Vaccination coverage by age for Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated