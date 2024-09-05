OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Pabst and KD, together at last? Ontarians encounter new alcohol marketing

    New marketing for alcohol at a gas station in Ottawa pairs Pabst Blue Ribbon and Kraft Dinner. (Tim Tierney/X) New marketing for alcohol at a gas station in Ottawa pairs Pabst Blue Ribbon and Kraft Dinner. (Tim Tierney/X)
    Ontarians had their first opportunity Thursday to purchase alcohol in convenience stores as the province made changes to buying rules.

    The change is also an introduction to new marketing, including a suggestion from a Circle K sign that customers try a can of Pabst Blue Ribbon alongside Canadian cupboard staple Kraft Dinner.

    Ottawa councillor Tim Tierney posted an image of the combination recommendation to X on Thursday.

    He and guest host Andrew Pinsent weighed the pros and cons of convenience store pairings on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now.

