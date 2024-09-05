Pabst and KD, together at last? Ontarians encounter new alcohol marketing

Ontarians had their first opportunity Thursday to purchase alcohol in convenience stores as the province made changes to buying rules.

The change is also an introduction to new marketing, including a suggestion from a Circle K sign that customers try a can of Pabst Blue Ribbon alongside Canadian cupboard staple Kraft Dinner.

Ottawa councillor Tim Tierney posted an image of the combination recommendation to X on Thursday.

He and guest host Andrew Pinsent weighed the pros and cons of convenience store pairings on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now.