Owners retrieve two cows, sheep after being spotted on the loose downtown Kemptville, Ont.

The owners of two cows and a sheep have been located after they were spotted on the loose downtown Kemptville, Ont. Friday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

"For those wondering, owners can face a charge if their animals escape on multiple occasions. The fine is over $400 with fees. That was not the case today," the OPP said on X Friday.

Earlier in the day, police asked drivers to be cautions, as officers tried to keep the cows and the sheep away from the roads.

"Please travel with caution around the area until they can be contained," said the OPP in a post on X.

Animal control was called to assist, added the OPP.