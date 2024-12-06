Owners retrieve two cows, sheep after being spotted on the loose downtown Kemptville, Ont.
The owners of two cows and a sheep have been located after they were spotted on the loose downtown Kemptville, Ont. Friday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
"For those wondering, owners can face a charge if their animals escape on multiple occasions. The fine is over $400 with fees. That was not the case today," the OPP said on X Friday.
Earlier in the day, police asked drivers to be cautions, as officers tried to keep the cows and the sheep away from the roads.
"Please travel with caution around the area until they can be contained," said the OPP in a post on X.
Animal control was called to assist, added the OPP.
Ottawa Top Stories
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY Winter travel advisory issued for Ottawa this Saturday
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada Post strike: Union 'extremely disappointed' in latest offer, negotiator says
A negotiator for the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says the latest offer from Canada Post to end the ongoing strike shows the carrier is moving in the "opposite direction."
'Shameful': Monument honouring fallen soldiers included names of living veterans
Veterans are asking for answers after discovering that two sculptures in Ontario honouring fallen soldiers include the names of many people who are very much alive.
Canada's air force took video of object shot down over Yukon, updated image released
The Canadian military has released more details and an updated image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023.
Invasive species could be hiding in your Christmas decor. Here's how to stop the spread
Make sure to look through your holiday decorations, as Christmas trees, wreaths, and other natural decor can have invasive insects, eggs, and plants that pose a threat to local ecosystems and the economy.
Long time coming: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour arrives at final stop in Vancouver
Pop superstar Taylor Swift greeted some 55,000 eager fans in downtown Vancouver Friday with what’s become a familiar opening line.
Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog
WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.
One out of 10 Canadians had packages stolen in the past year: survey
One out of 10 Canadians say they have had at least one package stolen in the last year, according to a survey.
Calgary company steps up to help grieving family with free furnace after fatal carbon monoxide poisoning
A Calgary furnace company stepped up big time Friday to help a Calgary family grieving the loss of a loved one.
RCMP in Shediac, N.B., charge man after break and enter, mischief
RCMP charged a 42-year-old man from Shediac, N.B., following a break and enter, mischief and threats in Shediac said an RCMP news release Friday.
Maritime weekend weather: Cold start and snowy finish
Colder temperatures lie ahead for the weekend in the Maritimes with another swipe of snow and rain expected Sunday.
Three people taken to hospital after triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Toronto Police are on the scene of shooting that has sent three people to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Striking Canada Post workers continue annual Santa letter tradition, while also helping Toronto food bank
Striking postal workers in Toronto’s west end are giving their time this holiday season to bring smiles to the faces of children in the community, while also helping their local food bank.
‘Hazardous’ driving conditions possible in GTA Saturday amid expected snow: Environment Canada
Those getting around the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) today may want to use a bit of extra caution on the roads.
Man arrested for DUI after car crashed into Mile-End restaurant
A man was arrested for drunk driving after allegedly losing control of his vehicle and hitting three parked cars before skidding off and crashing into a restaurant in Montreal's Mile-End neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
Bilingual municipalities take action as Quebec’s native English speaking population falls
The 2021 Canadian census revealed the number of Quebecers whose mother tongue is English has continued to decline, and several municipalities where native English speakers were once the majority have now fallen below the 50 per cent threshold.
Quebec premier wants to ban praying in public
Premier François Legault took advantage of the last day of the parliamentary session on Friday to announce to 'Islamists' that he will 'fight' for Quebec values and possibly use the notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public places such as parks.
How to watch this year's CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon
Dec. 7 marks the first Saturday of December, which means it is time for the annual CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon. Here is what you need to know.
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Sault, Sudbury, North Bay
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and North Bay.
'I do think it is extraordinary': Law community expresses concern over notwithstanding clause threat
Hundreds of professionals within the law community have expressed concern with the premier’s threat of using the notwithstanding clause to back new legislation promising a crackdown on encampments.
Suspects sought after two hardware store break-ins
Essex County OPP are investigating two overnight break-ins at hardware stores.
Windsor’s weekend weather
On Saturday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of flurries in the afternoon and a high of plus 4.
Homeless encampments buried in snow, city hall’s response falling short
The absence of a Winter Response to Homelessness this year means more Londoners endured this week’s snowstorm in tents and make-shift shelters.
SIU: driver that fled OPP traffic stop in Arva fatally injured
The SIU says OPP tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction in Arva on Saturday night. Investigators say the vehicle sped away, then crashed into another vehicle.
Want to become the next LHSC Auxiliary volunteer? Here’s how
The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) Auxiliary is recruiting new members.
'Shameful': Monument honouring fallen soldiers included names of living veterans
Veterans are asking for answers after discovering that two sculptures in Ontario honouring fallen soldiers include the names of many people who are very much alive.
Woman facing 96 animal welfare charges in connection with unlicensed kennel in Hamilton
A woman is facing 96 animal welfare charges in connection with an unlicensed kennel in Hamilton, where two pet owners claimed their dogs died while in her care.
Driver charged after passing snow plow in front of oncoming OPP vehicle
A driver was pulled over and charged after passing a snow plow in front of an oncoming OPP vehicle.
One dead in three-vehicle crash
Police are investigating a three-vehicle overnight collision in Caledon, which resulted in the death of one driver.
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 snarled traffic
A three-vehicle crash on Highway 400 snarled Friday afternoon traffic.
Major Manitoba fossil milestones highlight the potential for future discoveries in the province
A trio of fossil finds through the years helped put Manitoba on the mosasaur map, and the milestone of those finds have all been marked in 2024.
No injuries in two-early-morning fires: WFPS
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews say no one was injured in two house fires early Saturday morning.
Cops and taxes could be highlights of the next Winnipeg budget
Higher property tax hikes and more cops could be coming in next week's city budget.
Calgarians panicked as Canada Post strike enters fourth week
The impacts of the Canada Post strike are ramping up as other shippers pause their pick-ups to clear growing backlogs.
Storybook Theatre extends holiday run of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ into 2025
If you weren’t able to get a ticket to Storybook Theatre’s holiday production of Beauty and the Beast, the theatre offered renewed hope Saturday.
Calgary company steps up to help grieving family with free furnace after fatal carbon monoxide poisoning
A Calgary furnace company stepped up big time Friday to help a Calgary family grieving the loss of a loved one.
'Something quite majestic': Migrating hawks get second chance at local animal rescue
A pair of birds not often seen in Edmonton have been given a new lease on life, thanks to a local animal rescue.
Security guard killed at Edmonton apartment building
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a security guard in central Edmonton on Friday morning.
'Focus on bad guys': Albertans react to expansion of federal gun ban
A local gun store owner says the new federal gun ban has left the industry shell-shocked.
Bernadette McIntyre named Saskatchewan's 24th Lieutenant Governor
Saskatchewan’s 24th Lieutenant Governor will be Bernadette McIntyre after being appointed to the position by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.
Roses handed out in commemoration of polytechnic massacre
Members of the YWCA handed out roses at the University of Regina to bring awareness to violence against women.
Saskatoon doctor facing professional charges in circumcision case
A Saskatoon doctor has been accused of unprofessional conduct following a high-cost adult circumcision that included a request for the patient to text unsecured post-op pictures of his genitals.
Saskatoon under winter storm warning, freezing rain, heavy snow forecasted
A winter storm warning has been issued for the city of Saskatoon and parts of west central Saskatchewan by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Saskatoon doctor facing professional charges in circumcision case
A Saskatoon doctor has been accused of unprofessional conduct following a high-cost adult circumcision that included a request for the patient to text unsecured post-op pictures of his genitals.
Legislative change looking to reduce number of dilapidated homes in Saskatchewan
Amended legislation introduced this week aims to address abandoned and dilapidated properties across the province.
The East Van Cross could be moving to a new location
The iconic East Van Cross could be getting a new home, as Vancouver councillors are set to discuss moving the artwork to a more accessible location.
B.C. ombudsman to investigate delay in sending social assistance cheques amid post strike
Thousands of social assistance cheques have not been distributed in British Columbia because of the Canada Post strike, prompting an investigation by provincial ombudsperson Jay Chalke.
Four-year-old superhero inspires smiles at B.C. long-term care home
While he’s not faster than a speeding bullet, nor more powerful than a locomotive, this four-year-old is proving to be a superhero.
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.