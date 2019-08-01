Owners: German Shepherd stabbed near Glebe dog park
German Shepherd Kyanggo died Wednesday night
Ted Raymond , Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 8:37AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 1, 2019 4:06PM EDT
A dog was stabbed to death with a knife near a dog park in the Glebe, according to the dog's owner.
Ottawa Police confirm an investigation is underway into an incident near Patterson Creek Park in the Glebe Wednesday afternoon in which a dog died. Ottawa By-Law is also involved, according to police.
A source tells CTV News a man walking a dog at the park stabbed another dog after the two pets got into a tussle. Ottawa Police say they were called to the area at around 5:45 p.m.
The dog, a 1-year-old German Shepherd named Kyanggo, was with his owner at the time of the incident. The dog's owner said his puppy was stabbed through the harness and in the lung. The owner describes the incident as sad and terrifying. He said he owned Kyanggo for a year and described the puppy as excited, happy and caring.
A social media post about the incident alleges a white man in his 40s who was walking a medium-sized black and white dog attacked the victim's dog, stabbing it through the harness.
Police are not confirming these details, saying only that the investigation is ongoing.
The owner did not elaborate on why the incident took place. Witnesses said the German Shepherd was not on a leash and believe that's what started the incident after the dog approached the man and his dog in the park.