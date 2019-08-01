

Ted Raymond , Newstalk 580 CFRA





A dog was stabbed to death with a knife near a dog park in the Glebe, according to the dog's owner.

Ottawa Police confirm an investigation is underway into an incident near Patterson Creek Park in the Glebe Wednesday afternoon in which a dog died. Ottawa By-Law is also involved, according to police.

A source tells CTV News a man walking a dog at the park stabbed another dog after the two pets got into a tussle. Ottawa Police say they were called to the area at around 5:45 p.m.

The dog, a 1-year-old German Shepherd named Kyanggo, was with his owner at the time of the incident. The dog's owner said his puppy was stabbed through the harness and in the lung. The owner describes the incident as sad and terrifying. He said he owned Kyanggo for a year and described the puppy as excited, happy and caring.

Owners confirm Kyanggo, their 1 y/o German Shepherd was stabbed in the lung and died last night in the Glebe. Witnesses say the dog was stabbed by a man following an altercation near a dog park ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/ud4AF1XaeS — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) August 1, 2019

A social media post about the incident alleges a white man in his 40s who was walking a medium-sized black and white dog attacked the victim's dog, stabbing it through the harness.

#OTTAWA! This is Kyanggo. Today around 5pm he was out for a walk in Patterson Creek Park in the #Glebe when a white man mid 40s with a black and white medium sized dog on a leash approached him and his owner. The man proceeded to walk towards Kyanggo STABBED HIM. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/CIjDtX5eao — JK (@_jkuhn) August 1, 2019

Police are not confirming these details, saying only that the investigation is ongoing.

The owner did not elaborate on why the incident took place. Witnesses said the German Shepherd was not on a leash and believe that's what started the incident after the dog approached the man and his dog in the park.