OTTAWA -- Police in Gatineau have arrested the co-owner of a seniors’ home in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a resident.

The investigation at Manoir Sainte-Marie in the city’s east end started in February after police received a complaint from a local group devoted to fighting elder abuse.

The alleged victim was temporarily moved to another home, police said.

On Wednesday, police arrested Naji Kamar, 62, of Gatineau. Police allege Kamar sexually touched the resident between March 2019 and January 2020.

Kamar appeared in court on Wednesday. He was released with conditions, including not contacting the alleged victim. Police say Kamar hasn’t had contact with any residents since the allegation was made.

Police say they are concerned there could be other victims and are urging them to come forward.

“When it comes to sexual assault, mistreatment or abuse, the victims may feel guilty or ashamed, and find it difficult to report the facts. For a number of reasons, this is particularly true for elders,” Gatineau Police Const. Andrée East said in a news release.

“Some of them may worry about causing problems for their children, while others may be afraid of losing their place in the centre where they live, or of suffering reprisals.”

“Nobody deserves to be abused.”

The CISSS de l’Outaouais, Quebec’s Integrated Health and Social Services Centres, said a news release that its officials are supporting residents and their families.

When the complaintwas made on Feb. 7, CISSS officials asked Kamar to leave the premises and helped facilitate the resident’s transfer.

Kamar is one of three owners of the home; his son has taken over running the residence since the complaint was filed.

Several measures have been put in place, including daily visits from home support workers and surprise quality assessments, the CISSS news release said.