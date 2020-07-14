Advertisement
Overpass into St. Laurent Shopping Centre damaged
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 10:00PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The southbound lanes of St. Laurent Boulevard were closed Tuesday evening after the overpass from Labelle Street into the St. Laurent Shopping Centre was damaged.
Ottawa Police say it affects St. Laurent from Coventry Road to the Highway 17 westbound off-ramp.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
There is no word on when the lanes will reopen.