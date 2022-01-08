An overnight COVID-19 vaccine clinic put on by an Orléans pharmacist encountered some computer glitches but residents who were able to get a shot still expressed relief and thanks.

Andrew Hanna, owner of Avalon Compounding Pharmacy, planned to administer 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots Friday night through Saturday morning. Residents lined up in the freezing cold to get a booster, with some saying the provincial system has them booked months from now.

"Every time I went on the website, I had to book it in April or May," said Nathan MacDonnell Friday night.

MacDonnell waited about two hours to get his booster in -20 degree weather, but others weren't so lucky.

Some people had to be turned away overnight when the computer system at the pharmacy crashed.

One of the volunteers helping at the pharmacy, Jeanie Delisle, told CTV News Ottawa in an email that they had to turn away about three dozen people at around 1 a.m. after they had waited hours in the cold. A computer system crash led to a backlog of paperwork to ensure everyone who had been vaccinated got their certificates, she said.

Hanna told Newstalk 580 CFRA's "CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent" that there were some "kinks" in the system.

"We're trying to iron that out. It's just one of those things," he said, adding that there were still about 300 doses left to administer Saturday morning.

Hanna said he wanted to put on this clinic because many people have been having difficulty in finding boosters.

"A lot of people weren't able to get doses. Talking to them last night and hearing their stories, the community is backed up. They have appointments booked for the end of March, April, some into May," he said. "We're not a massive vaccination centre, right? We're just a neighbourhood pharmacy trying to do our piece."

The clinic ran until noon Saturday.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez and Dave Charbonneau.