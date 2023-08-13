Overnight traffic stop leads to gun, drug seizure

Ottawa police say a driver was arrested downtown this weekend and a search turned up drugs and a gun.

Police said in a tweet Sunday that a suspended driver was stopped on Rideau Street overnight. A loaded handgun and cocaine were seized. More information was promised.

It wasn't the only traffic stop in the area this weekend. Police also tried to stop a driver in the ByWard Market, but the driver reportedly sped off, almost hitting other officers. They were later found and arrested, police said.

No details on charges in either case were immediately announced.