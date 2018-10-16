

UPDATE: Ottawa Police say a 32-year-old man is in critical condtion in hospital after an overnight shooting in Ottawa's west end. Police say they were called to the Bayshore area at Barwell and Alenmede Crescent around 1 a.m.

Ottawa Paramedics say police arrived before them and were administering first aid until they got there. Paramedics say the man was suffering from multiple injuries due to the shooting and transported to the trauma centre of the Ottawa Hospital.

Ottawa Police remain at the scene, no arrests at this time.