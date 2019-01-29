

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa set a record for January snowfall Tuesday when yet another storm dumped at least 10 centimetres on the capital region.

This latest snowfall caused another morning of delays on OC Transpo buses, cancelled flights at the Ottawa International Airport and many motorists crawled in a commute to work of up to two hours.

Environment Canada recorded 97 centimetres of snow fell in Ottawa as today. That beats the previous record of 93 centimetres.

City of Ottawa snow removal crews have been working 12 hour shifts trying to keep up with the previous two snowstorms.

High snowbanks, and narrow streets in residential areas is the next priority.

A winter overnight parking ban is now in efffect from 1 am to 7 am.