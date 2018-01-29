

Ottawa Police say an overnight fire in Orlèans is deemed suspicious.

Firefighters were called to 2243 Pagé Road after multiple 911 calls around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen upon arrival and declared it a 2-alarm fire. At the time of the blaze, the house was vacant.

Ottawa Fire says the massive fire started in the basement and quickly spread to the first floor. Firefighters were forced to switch to a defensive attack shortly before the main floor collapsed.

A firefighter was treated for a minor hand injury.

The fire remains under investigation.

photo credit @OFSFirePhoto Scott Stilborn