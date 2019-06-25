

A detached garage and vehicle are destroyed after fire broke out just before 3 a.m. in Vanier on Tuesday morning. Firefighters found the garage fully engulfed in flames between 115 and 117 Marquette Avenue and had the fire under control shortly after 3:15 a.m.

One vehicle is destroyed, two others are damaged and some neighbouring properties were also damaged in the fire. Altogether, damages are estimated at $100,000. There were no injuries in the fire and no residents will be displaced. Fire investigators are now on scene to determine the cause of the blaze.