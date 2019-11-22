Overnight fire sends three people to hospital
Photo courtesy: Twitter/OFSFirePhoto
Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa,ca, Staff
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 4:07AM EST
OTTAWA - Three people have been transported to hospital after an overnight fire in east-Ottawa
Ottawa Fire responded to a fire in a two-unit bungalow on Maria Goretti Circle.
Ottawa Fire’s Scott Stilborn says primary and secondary searches were completed to make sure everyone was out of the home
An Ottawa Fire investigator has been called in to investigate.