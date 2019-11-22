

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa,ca, Staff





OTTAWA - Three people have been transported to hospital after an overnight fire in east-Ottawa

Ottawa Fire responded to a fire in a two-unit bungalow on Maria Goretti Circle.

Ottawa Fire’s Scott Stilborn says primary and secondary searches were completed to make sure everyone was out of the home

An Ottawa Fire investigator has been called in to investigate.

The fire at 394 Maria Goretti Circle is now under control. Three occupants transported tby @OttawaParamedic to hospital. OFS Fire Investigator has been called. #otnews #ottcity #ottawafire pic.twitter.com/266CSawWnA — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) November 22, 2019