Overnight fire not deemed suspicous
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 8:24AM EST
Ottawa Police say an overnight fire is not deemed suspicous.
Firefighters battled a working fire after a 911 call of smoke and flames at a rental office in Nepean around 2 a.m. this morning. They were called to a one-storey maintenance shop/office at 304 Craig Henry Drive. Damage estimates are around $200,000. There is about $150,000 worth of damage to the building and approximately $50,000 of damage to contents in the building. Firefighters declared the fire fully stopped around 3:15 Tuesday morning.
There are no reported injuries, the structure was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.