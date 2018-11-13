

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say an overnight fire is not deemed suspicous.

Firefighters battled a working fire after a 911 call of smoke and flames at a rental office in Nepean around 2 a.m. this morning. They were called to a one-storey maintenance shop/office at 304 Craig Henry Drive. Damage estimates are around $200,000. There is about $150,000 worth of damage to the building and approximately $50,000 of damage to contents in the building. Firefighters declared the fire fully stopped around 3:15 Tuesday morning.

There are no reported injuries, the structure was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.