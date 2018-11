CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Fire were quick on the scene, declaring a 2-alarm fire when they arrived to a blaze early Monday morning in Orléans. Multiple 911 calls were made around 1 a.m. after three sheds caught fire in the backyard of 1623 Wainfleet Street. The structures were unoccupied, two homes were also damaged from the heat of the fire.

The fire was declared under control at 1:36 a.m. There were no reported injuries.