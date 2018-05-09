Overnight fire in Chinatown
Photo courtesy @OFSFirePhoto
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 4:04AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 9, 2018 4:39AM EDT
The occupants of a Chinatown home evacuated safely from a burning home.
Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls for flames visible on the roof of a two-unit residential building on Bell Street North at 3:24 a.m.
There are no reports of injuries.
Officials say one woman has been displaced from her home because of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Ottawa firefighters have the main body of interior fire extinguished at 240 Bell Street North. Crews are opening up the attic space and roof. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/x45mmqUPQe— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) May 9, 2018