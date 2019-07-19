

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





No injuries are reported after an overnight fire in Orléans.

Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls just before 4 a.m., reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from 702 Carmella Cres.

It took firefighters 90 minutes to declare the fire under control. Firefighters were able to minimize the spread of the fire to neighbouring homes, but adjoining units suffered smoke and water damage.

All occupants of the units are accounted for.

Investigators are now searching for the cause of the blaze.