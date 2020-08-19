OTTAWA -- The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a recent spike in overdoses in its region.

A spokesperson for LGLDHU says there have been 10 overdose reports in the past week, from the Brockville, Smiths Falls, and Prescott areas. None of the overdoses was fatal.

"The Health Unit, along with community partners, warn that the supply of substances in the area continues to be toxic and that many substances (such as cocaine and crystal meth) continue to be contaminated with opioids including fentanyl," the LGLDHU said in a press release.

Figures provided to CTV News by an LGLDHU spokesperson suggest overdoses are trending higher in 2020 compared to 2019 and are becoming deadlier.

The health unit said there were 110 overdose reports in 2019 in its region, with four fatalities. In 2020, there have been 99 so far, with 10 suspected fatalities.

The LGLDHU Unit encourages the following safer use practices:

Carry a naloxone kit

Call 9-1-1 in the event of an overdose

Avoid mixing substances

Use a small test dose first

Do not use alone

"Residents are reminded that an overdose is a medical emergency. Anyone who suspects or witnesses an overdose should call 9-1-1," the health unit says. "The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection against simple drug possession charges for anyone who experiences, witnesses or responds to an overdose and calls 9-1-1."

The health unit has more information about harm reduction and how to obtain supplies on its website.