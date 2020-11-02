OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has published another contact tracing example, this time showing how one person with COVID-19 attending a sports practice led to dozens of positive cases across the city.

"COVID has one goal. To spread. Here are the repercussions of ONE source of #COVID19 at an indoor sports practice. 60 people (still rising) tested positive over 18 days," Ottawa Public Health said on Twitter Monday morning.

COVID has one goal. To spread. Here are the repercussions of ONE source of #COVID19 at an indoor sports practice.



60 people (still rising) tested positive over 18 days.



170+ people needed to self-isolate and 7 outbreaks were declared.



Our actions matter. Please be #COVIDWise pic.twitter.com/cTFtzCQASD — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) November 2, 2020

The example shows that one person with COVID-19 attended a sports practice indoors with 30 other people. At least nine people from that team later tested positive.

From that team, cases spread to a second team and six other households, including one in which people from different households were all dining indoors.

The spread of COVID-19 that was traced back to the original sports team led to six outbreaks, including at two schools, a daycare, and two other sports teams.

At least 60 people tested positive for COVID-19 following the original outbreak and 170 people needed to self-isolate because they were considered high-risk contacts.

OPH has published other examples, including spread from a wedding and from an outdoor party at a local park.

"Our actions matter. Please be COVIDWise," OPH said, referring to their four guiding principles for limiting transmission of COVID-19: