OTTAWA -- Public health officials in the Outaouais reported a record 31 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Monday.

The new single-day high comes as the province's top public health official declared that Quebec is in a second wave of the virus.

Quebec reported 586 new cases on Monday, the province's highest increase since early May.

In West Quebec, the number of active cases has jumped to 153, according to the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais. Thirty-four people have died from complications due to COVID-19.

The region has recorded 1,146 total cases, mostly in Gatineau. More than 950 of those have been resolved.