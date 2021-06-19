OTTAWA -- Health officials in the Outaouais have temporarily paused booking new vaccine appointments due to a delay in Pfizer deliveries.

In a statement, the CISSS de l'Outaouais said a delay in the deliver of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses have forced them to close appointments available through the online booking system this weekend.

"Appointments already scheduled will be honoured," said the CISSS de l'Outaouais.

The delivery of Pfizer doses is scheduled for next week, and the CISSS de l'Outaouais said it would reopen online booking appointments.

Walk-in vaccination sites and mobile sites will offer Moderna doses this weekend.

As of Friday, 65.3 per cent of Outaouais residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.