

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





The number of flu cases in the United States continues to climb at an alarming pace, up nearly 25% from just last week.

Here in our region, we are managing; across the river, in West Quebec, it's a struggle.

Yesterday, the occupancy rate at both the Gatineau and Hull hospitals exceeded 200% because of the flu.

There have been 500 confirmed cases in the Outaouais.

Ottawa Public Health confirms 473 cases in this region.

The flu this year has been a one-two-punch.

Influenza A is circulating but at the same time, Influenza B is hitting as well and the combination can be deadly.

Outaouais resident Dorine Saliba knows how powerful this flu bug can be because she just had it.

“I had to spend 10 days with a fever,” she says, “and four days, I ached everywhere and then it goes. Life continues.”

The Gatineau and Hull hospitals have been overwhelmed with about 500 confirmed cases and about 80 patients on beds lining the emergency rooms.

Dr. Guy Morissette is the Director of Services with Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l’Outaouais (CISSSO), “We haven’t seen such a situation in the last 5 or 6 years.”

And that's impacting nurses who threatened sit-ins at the hospitals over the lack of resources. That's now being addressed.

“We don't want to say this is obligatory, there’s an extra shift, you must do it,” says Dr. Morissette, “We want them to volunteer for that.”

The Ottawa Hospital says it is not overrun with cases and is managing well. The Queensway-Carleton, though, estimates its dealing with triple the number of admissions compared to last year, although, according to Ann Fuller with the hospital’s communications department, “Our overall volumes in Emergency are about the same as this time last year. This is always a busy time of year for us.”

Ottawa Public Health has confirmed 473 cases as of today, including 294 cases of Influenza A and 177 cases of Influneza B. In addition, 5 health care institutions, which including long term care, retirement homes and hospitals, are currently in respiratory outbreak.

Dr. Genevieve Cadieux is the Associate Medical Officer of health with Ottawa Public Health, “This represents just the tip of iceberg because most people don't see a doctor and they don't have tests done so there are probably many more cases in the community.”

In the U.S., the number of flu cases is rising at an alarming pace with an estimated 16 million people infected, and like here in Canada, it is claiming lives. A 15-year-old girl from Georgia died, after first testing negative. And a five year old boy succumbed to complications from the flu, after returning to school.

“The school called,” his mother said in an interview, “And he had a fever of 101.”

Back home here, folks are taking what measures they can.

“I don’t' get excited,” says a woman outside the Gatineau pavilion of the Outaouais hospital, “I take precautions and hope for the best.”

The message is that it's not too late to get the flu shot if you haven't already received it. Ottawa Public Health says the protection from that vaccine is believed to last for an entire year.

Ottawa Public Health currently does not have any more community clinics scheduled but will continue to offer free appointment-based clinics for children 6 months to less than 5 years of age and their families until early February 2018. Children under 5 years old have the highest rate of serious illness and death from flu. To book an appointment, residents can call the Ottawa Public Health Information Line at 613-580-6744 (TTY: 613-580-9656).

Residents can also get their flu vaccine from their primary care provider or family doctor or their local pharmacist.

More information about the flu vaccine is found on OttawaPublicHealth.ca/flu