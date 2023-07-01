Ottawans keeping an eye on the sky this Canada Day with stormy weather possible

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the nation's capital on an otherwise muggy, cloudy Canada Day.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," Environment Canada said. The risk of a tornado is also a possible hazard. The watch is in effect for much of eastern Ontario, including the Ottawa Valley and along the St. Lawrence River and for Gatineau, Que. Environment Canada says potential storms are possible this afternoon and this evening.

The weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a muggy day with a high of 26 C and a humidex of 34. It will be cloudy, with widespread smoke, and a 70 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. The UV index is 6, or high.

The air quality health index (AQHI) at 6 a.m. was measured at 4, or "moderate risk." It rose to 5 by 10 a.m. The weather agency says at this time there is no need to modify your usual outdoor activities unless you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation. The AQHI is forecast to rise to 6 during the day Saturday, before falling to 5 at night and then back down to 4 by Sunday.

A special air quality statement remains in effect.

"Smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec are resulting in deteriorated air quality. Conditions are expected to improve from west to east today," Environment Canada says. "Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour."

If you're downtown and need to cool off, the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. Splash pads are also open today.

NOT A WASHOUT, BUT RISK OF STORMS TODAY: PHILLIPS

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says weather will be on people's minds today in Ottawa, with a risk of thunderstorms, but unsettled conditions may vary depending on where you are in the city.

"It's not going to be a washout," he told Newstalk 580 CFRA. "It's going to be more localized here and there. Some neighbourhoods may not get any precipitation or threatening weather and others may get into the severe, where they've got to worry about large hail or heavy rain."

He also expects the weather will improve the air quality in Ottawa.

"We had a very high index last night and I think it will be more moderate today and by midnight it will be low, so whatever weather we get will help to clear out the air," he said. "I think the smoke will be there, it will be present, but not in the toxic, unhealthy kind of levels you've seen in Ottawa for so much of June, but we're going to start July off with a bit of smoke."

Saturday night's forecast includes a 70 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm with local smoke in the evening and overnight. The low is 18 C.

Phillips said it's important to keep your eye on the sky and be prepared for rain, but don't let it stop you from celebrating.

"I don't think it should spoil your Canada Day in the nation's capital," he said. "I can't say for sure what the firework situation will be, it'll all depend on local situations at the time, but they may very well be able to squeeze those in between showers."

Canadian Heritage spokesperson Melanie Brault told Newstalk 580 CFRA just before 8 a.m. that the current plan is to go ahead with fireworks, but last-minute changes may be required if the weather changes.

Sunday's outlook is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. The high is 24 C with a humidex of 32.

A chance of showers is in the forecast for Monday with a high of 25 C.

Tuesday is looking cloudy with a small chance of showers and a high of 29 C.

Wednesday could see a high in the low 30s.