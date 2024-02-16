Ottawa youth accused in terror plot facing additional charges, second youth arrested

An Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges for an alleged plot against the Jewish community is now facing additional charges, including for conspiring to commit murder.

In addition, the RCMP has arrested a second young person, who is being considered a co-conspirator to the first.

On Dec. 16, 2023 the RCMP arrested the first youth and charged them with knowingly instructing a person to carry out terrorist activity against "Jewish persons." On Dec. 18, three additional charges were laid for knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity by being in possession of explosive substances, possession of explosive substances with intent thereby to endanger life and possession of explosive substances.

A search of their residence uncovered material that are used in creating explosive substances, RCMP say.

On Friday, Ottawa INSET laid two additional charges against the youth arrested in December for unlawfully conspiring and agreeing to commit the offence of murder and for knowingly facilitating terrorist activity by making available and exchanging instructional material and propaganda.

The Mounties say a search warrant was executed on a second youth at an Ottawa residence on Feb. 15.

The young person is being charged with conspiring to commit the offence of murder, facilitating terrorist activity by making available and exchanging instructional material and propaganda and knowingly facilitating terrorist activity by seeking to acquire a prohibited firearm.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents any further release of information regarding the suspects, including their names.

Both youths will appear in Ottawa area courts on Friday.

In a news release, the RCMP says they are concerned with a growing trend of violent extremism, in particular with youth involvement.

"Online radicalization continues to be a concern, not only related to terrorism, but also in the broader area of grievance-based violence. Families, communities and police have a key role in the prevention and disengagement from violent extremism," the RCMP said.

"With youth now having more access to information than ever before, it is essential that people in positions of influence ensure that the information and activities they're participating in are safe."

Politicians, police forces and advocacy groups have been raising the alarm about a reported rise in hate crimes against Jewish and Muslim communities since Hamas's Oct. 7 deadly surprise attack in Israel, prompting that country's military offensive in Gaza.