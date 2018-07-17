

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





First responders raced to a home today in south Ottawa to help a woman trapped under her own vehicle. The woman in her 60’s got her legs caught under the wheels of her own van. It happened around 1:30 this afternoon at 254 Dolce Crescent in Riverside South. This had all the makings of a disaster. But instead, the woman is in stable condition in hospital after several people rushed to her aid.

The new neighbourhood in Riverside South is flush with construction workers. Good thing, too because that's who came running to help.

“I was doing the baseboards in the front of the hallway,” says painter Steve St. Louis, “and I heard the guys screaming, “She's under the truck.”

It was about 1:30. Steve St. Louis and George Janok were working inside one of the units when they saw a commotion outside.

“She was screaming, poor lady, “Help. Help,” explains painter George Janok.

Ottawa Paramedics believe the woman had forgotten to put her vehicle in park. The minivan rolled onto her legs.

“It's still under investigation,” says Sergeant Rob Hagarty with Ottawa Police, “There's no foul play. It looks like she may have fallen out of the vehicle.”

While St. Louis comforted the woman, Janok took off to get firefighters down the street.

“I drove fast to get to the fire department because they're just next to the lights,” Janok said. When he arrived, however, the firefighters were already on their way to the scene.

While paramedics stabilized the woman, firefighters frantically worked to get her out, using equipment to lift the vehicle and removing a door to free her. Firefighters used a spreader to slowly lift the van. Within ten minutes, she was freed.

And so, what started as a regular day for painters St. Louis and Janok ended up being anything but.

“We're glad she's good,” says Janok, “We are happy for that.”