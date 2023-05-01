Ottawa woman reconnects with sister fleeing violence in Sudan
When fighting broke out between the Sudanese military and a rival paramilitary group known as the RSF, Wajan Mohamed feared for her sister's safety.
“I was terrified,” said Mohamed. “I’m like how’s the family? Where is Waddaha, where is my sister? Is she safe?”
Mohamed was born in Sudan, but her family moved to Saudi Arabia when she was very young. In 2009, they moved to Canada. Her immediate family lives in Ottawa, but Waddaha Medani, Mohamed’s older sister, has been living in Sudan for more than a year.
Medani told CTV News she managed to get on a plane to Germany last week, but it took days for her to reach her final destination in Saudi Arabia.
“I’m still honestly very tired still,” said Medani over the phone. “It was so hard to sleep and you know with everything that’s happening there with the gunfire, the bombings… I was so stressed out to find a way to get evacuated."
Since April 15, hundreds have been killed and thousands have been injured in the fighting. And as the violence grows, both sisters worry about their loved ones left behind.
Mohamed showed CTV News Ottawa footage captured by her cousin still in Sudan. The video shows a white vehicle with bullet holes.
“This is the car my cousin and her father were evacuating in,” she explained. “It got shot at by eight bullets and she unfortunately got shot.”
Mohamed says the bullet hit her cousin’s foot. While it heals, they're forced to stay in the capital, Khartoum, in the middle of the escalating danger.
“They are safe for now and we keep praying they will be safe for the next day but we don’t know,” said Mohamed.
