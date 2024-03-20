Ottawa woman completes 40,000-piece Disney puzzle, among the largest in the world

It takes a lot of patience and willpower to tackle a good puzzle; just ask Janet Hart who spent the last 14 months putting together one of the largest puzzles in the world.

"I love Disney and I love puzzles. This is so much fun," said Hart.

Hart has been building puzzles since she was a little girl and finds the activity relaxing. In December 2022, her kids gifted her with a Ravensburger Memorable Disney Moments puzzle that had 40,320 pieces.

"My kids wanted to challenge me and they thought mom likes Disney puzzles, she'll never want to do this," said Hart who was more than up to the task. "Some people say, 'Oh, you must get frustrated,' and I say, 'No, I take my time and I got patience.'"

The puzzle brings ten Disney classics to life like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Little Mermaid and The Lion King. Most of the work was done on her dining room table, one section at a time. She assembled the final product on her basement floor.

But it didn't come without challenge. A piece from the Snow White scene was missing so she reached out to the company and they sent it from Germany.

"When it came in the mail I placed it down and it was perfect!" she said.

The final work takes up almost half of the room at 22 feet long and a little over six feet wide.

There are no plans to take it apart. Instead, it'll go up in a spare bedroom as decoration.

"I can't put this in the box, it's just too beautiful," she said. "I love it, I love it, and I don't have a favourite because they're all fun."