Ottawa woman claimed to be hit-and-run victim after crash, Quebec police say

Police in western Quebec say they're not convinced the story an Ottawa woman told them after a crash is true.

MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said in a news release Monday morning that a 23-year-old woman called 911 just before 5 a.m. Sunday to report she was the victim of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of route du Carrefour and chemin H.-Zurenski in Val-des-Monts.

When officers arrived, the scene apparently didn't fit the woman's story. Instead, police claimed that it appeared as though the woman made a right turn at the intersection and left the roadway.

There is a stop sign at the T-intersection from H.-Zurenski onto du Carrefour, which is a 90 km/h road.

Police asked for a breath sample, but she refused.

Her vehicle has been seized for 30 days, her licence is suspended for 90 days, and she is facing charges, demerit points, and a $175 fine.

Police also claimed other officers responded to a noise complaint at an Airbnb in the region earlier that night, involving the same woman, who was allegedly told not to drive because of an apparent state of drunkenness.