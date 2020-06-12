OTTAWA -- An Ottawa woman has been charged with stunt driving for the third time this year.

Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle was spotted travelling 160 kilometres an hour on Highway 417 while passing marked Ottawa Police and OPP cruisers on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Ottawa woman was charged with stunt driving, which includes a seven day licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.

The OPP says this is the woman’s fourth stunt driving charge since 2016, including three charges this year.