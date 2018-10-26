

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa’s popular festival celebrating wine and food has been cancelled this year.

Organizers announced on Facebook Thursday evening that they were “taking a pause” on this year’s Ottawa Wine and Food Festival.

The festival was scheduled for November 2 to 4 at the EY Centre. It would have been the 33rd year for the event.

In a statement, organizers say the Ottawa Wine and Food Festival will be “back November 1st & 2nd 2019 with a re-Imagined Event.”