OTTAWA -- The second last weekend before Christmas will be a messy one in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, calling for snow, ice pellets, and a "prolonged" period of freezing rain on Saturday.

The forecast calls for snow mixed with freezing rain on Saturday. The snow mixed with freezing rain will change to rain Saturday night.

Environment Canada says the storm moving east to Ottawa and eastern Ontario may bring "several hours" of freezing rain.

"Favouring ice build up on untreated surfaces and power lines. Precipitation will likely include a mix of rain, snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain," said Environment Canada.

Two-to-four centimetres of snow is expected, along with up to eight millimetres of ice accumulation.

Here is a look at the forecast for Ottawa:

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of showers or drizzle this evening. Low minus 1C

Saturday: Periods of snow mixed with freezing rain. Local snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Temperature steady near 0C.

Saturday night: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 3C

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries. High plus 3C

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of flurries. High minus 2C.