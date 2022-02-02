There is a mix of winter weather headed toward the capital and a winter weather travel advisory is in effect.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls snow and possible freezing rain today, and up to 14cm of snow could fall in Ottawa by Thursday morning.

There’s a 60 per cent chance of snow and a risk of freezing rain this morning. There’s also a risk of freezing rain this afternoon. It will be mild today with a high of 1 C.

The snow is expected to continue this evening and into Thursday. Temperatures will drop to -13 C overnight.

Tomorrow’s forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of snow and a high of -10 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -16 C in the afternoon. The snow is expected to continue Thursday evening and temperatures will drop to -21 C overnight.

Expect even more snow on Friday and a high of -13 C.