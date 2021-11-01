OTTAWA -- Expect a windy day in the capital on Monday with gusts reaching 60 km/h.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud this morning and a high of 10 C. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and temperatures will drop down to 1 C overnight.

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with possible showers in the afternoon and a high of 8 C. Rain or flurries are in the forecast for tomorrow evening with a low of -2 C.

On Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 4 C.