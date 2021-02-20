Current conditions and forecast
Interactive traffic map: Plan your route
Environment Canada watches and warnings
School bus cancellations and school closures
Advertisement
A skier makes his way along the banks of the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Warmer temperatures are on the way for Ottawa this weekend.
Environment Canada's forecast for the capital calls for a mainly cloudy sky for much of Saturday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning and in the afternoon. The high is minus 4 C, which is about average for this time of the year.
The morning wind chill is minus 18, but it should ease off to about minus 9 by the afternoon.
Overnight, expect a clear sky and a low of minus 14 with a wind chill of minus 20.
Sunday's forecast high is 0 C with a mix of sun and cloud.
On Monday, expect a cloudy day with periods of snow and a high of minus 1 C.
Tuesday could see a snow/rain mix as the temperature rises to a high of 2 C.