OTTAWA -- Warmer temperatures are on the way for Ottawa this weekend.

Environment Canada's forecast for the capital calls for a mainly cloudy sky for much of Saturday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning and in the afternoon. The high is minus 4 C, which is about average for this time of the year.

The morning wind chill is minus 18, but it should ease off to about minus 9 by the afternoon.

Overnight, expect a clear sky and a low of minus 14 with a wind chill of minus 20.

Sunday's forecast high is 0 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

On Monday, expect a cloudy day with periods of snow and a high of minus 1 C.

Tuesday could see a snow/rain mix as the temperature rises to a high of 2 C.