Ottawa weather: Warmer, windy day in store for Thursday

Temperatures will improve slightly with wind and clouds expected in Ottawa Thursday.

Environment Canada's forecast for Nov. 2 calls for cloudy skies with southwest winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon.

Temperatures will remain around seasonal averages with a high of 7 C.

Wind chill will make it feel like -8 C in the morning.

Tonight will be cloudy with a low of 3 C.

Friday will see a similar forecast with southwest winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. It will be warmer with a high of 10 C.

The weekend forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a moderate chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday.