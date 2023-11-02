OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa weather: Warmer, windy day in store for Thursday

    The Peace Tower of Parliament Hill is seen in the distance as a cyclist makes their way over the finished Chief William Command Bridge multi-use pathway over the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. The newly finish recreational corridor links Ottawa and Gatineau, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick The Peace Tower of Parliament Hill is seen in the distance as a cyclist makes their way over the finished Chief William Command Bridge multi-use pathway over the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. The newly finish recreational corridor links Ottawa and Gatineau, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

    Temperatures will improve slightly with wind and clouds expected in Ottawa Thursday.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Nov. 2 calls for cloudy skies with southwest winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon.

    Temperatures will remain around seasonal averages with a high of 7 C.

    Wind chill will make it feel like -8 C in the morning.

    Tonight will be cloudy with a low of 3 C.

    Friday will see a similar forecast with southwest winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. It will be warmer with a high of 10 C.

    The weekend forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a moderate chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday.

