Ottawa weather: This could be the warmest St. Patrick’s Day in 10 years

Temperatures will be well above the seasonal average today and this could be Ottawa’s warmest St. Patrick’s Day in 10 years.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 13 C. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon.

Showers are possible this evening, and temperature will fall to 2 C overnight.

The mild weather will continue tomorrow – expect cloudy skies and a high of 10 C. Rain will begin overnight and continue into Saturday.

It will be a rainy weekend with showers expected on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s forecast calls for periods of rain throughout the day and a high of 7 C. The rain could change to snow in the evening and temperatures will drop to 0 C overnight.

On Sunday – expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10 C.