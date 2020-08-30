OTTAWA -- After Saturday's cool, dreary day, during which Ottawa saw more than 32 mm of rain, Sunday is shaping up to be fairly sunny, though not without a chance of showers in the forecast.

Environment Canada is forecasting a sun/cloud mix for Sunday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19°C, about four degrees cooler than average.

A 30 per cent chance of showers lingers into the evening. Overnight, expect a low of 7°C, which is five degrees cooler than average.

More sunshine is in Monday's forecast with a high of 22°C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds and a 40 per cent chance of showers, with a high of 22°C.

Wednesday: Periods of rain with a high of 25°C.

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 26°C.

Was Saturday's rainfall a record?

Not quite.

While 32.6 mm of rain is significant, it's doesn't beat the record at the Ottawa Airport for Aug. 29.

A rainfall total of 37.9 mm was recorded in 2009.