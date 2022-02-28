It will be a sunny but frigid day in the capital, and you’ll want to bundle up if you’re going outside because there is a risk of frostbite today.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of -9 C. But it will feel more like -28 C this morning with the wind chill, and more like -12 C this afternoon.

A few clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will drop to -15 C overnight, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -21 C.

Snow is in the forecast for tomorrow – expect up to 5 cm to fall in the capital. Tomorrow’s high will be -8 C, but it will feel more like -19 C in the morning with the wind chill, and more like -11 C in the afternoon.

The skies are expected to clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will drop to -14 C overnight.

On Wednesday – more snow and a high of -4 C.